Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $713,000 Stock Holdings in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB reduced its holdings in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Axcelis Technologies were worth $713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp increased its position in Axcelis Technologies by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,233,282 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $129,310,000 after acquiring an additional 18,101 shares during the period. Reinhart Partners LLC. increased its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 50.7% during the fourth quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 1,036,112 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $72,393,000 after buying an additional 348,504 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 3.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 874,516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $91,708,000 after buying an additional 28,141 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 61.9% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 820,116 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $57,302,000 after buying an additional 313,689 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 78,037.4% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 782,155 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,649,000 after buying an additional 781,154 shares during the period. 89.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ACLS opened at $54.72 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.90, a P/E/G ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $67.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.45. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.67 and a 1 year high of $158.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 5.41 and a quick ratio of 4.05.

Axcelis Technologies ( NASDAQ:ACLS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.29. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 19.75% and a return on equity of 21.02%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on ACLS. William Blair cut shares of Axcelis Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Benchmark cut shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.00.

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

