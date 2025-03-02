Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $722,000 Position in Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC – Free Report) by 8.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,574 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Enerpac Tool Group were worth $722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Enerpac Tool Group alerts:

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP increased its stake in Enerpac Tool Group by 110.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in Enerpac Tool Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Enerpac Tool Group during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Enerpac Tool Group during the 4th quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its stake in Enerpac Tool Group by 91.7% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

Enerpac Tool Group Stock Performance

Shares of EPAC stock opened at $46.32 on Friday. Enerpac Tool Group Corp. has a 12 month low of $32.07 and a 12 month high of $51.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 28.25 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.11.

Enerpac Tool Group Company Profile

Enerpac Tool Group ( NYSE:EPAC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.01). Enerpac Tool Group had a return on equity of 25.39% and a net margin of 15.14%. Analysts forecast that Enerpac Tool Group Corp. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Free Report)

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. manufactures and sells a range of industrial products and solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Australia, Canada, China, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, France, and internationally. It operates through Industrial Tools & Services and Other segments. The Industrial Tools & Services segment designs, manufactures, and distributes branded hydraulic and mechanical tools; and provides services and tool rentals to the infrastructure, industrial maintenance, repair and operations, oil and gas, mining, alternative and renewable energy, civil construction, and other markets.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Enerpac Tool Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerpac Tool Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.