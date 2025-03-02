Handelsbanken Fonder AB Increases Holdings in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in MP Materials were worth $605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of MP Materials by 205.4% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,849 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of MP Materials by 204.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of MP Materials by 69.3% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of MP Materials by 35.7% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of MP Materials by 38.5% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 9,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,689 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MP opened at $24.07 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 6.13 and a current ratio of 6.93. The company has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of -40.79 and a beta of 2.34. MP Materials Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $10.02 and a fifty-two week high of $26.00.

MP Materials ( NYSE:MP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.05). MP Materials had a negative net margin of 32.09% and a negative return on equity of 8.44%. The company had revenue of $60.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.71 million. As a group, analysts forecast that MP Materials Corp. will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO James H. Litinsky sold 234,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.68, for a total transaction of $4,852,913.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,608,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $364,141,898.12. The trade was a 1.32 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MP. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on MP Materials from $19.50 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on MP Materials from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MP Materials has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.45.

MP Materials Corp., together with its subsidiaries, produces rare earth materials. The company owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine and processing facility in North America. It holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

