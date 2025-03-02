Handelsbanken Fonder AB Increases Position in Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 50,017 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Newmark Group were worth $641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Newmark Group by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 237,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,036,000 after buying an additional 1,201 shares during the period. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC lifted its stake in shares of Newmark Group by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 101,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after buying an additional 3,353 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Newmark Group by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 16,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 4,019 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Newmark Group by 6.7% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 76,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after buying an additional 4,834 shares during the period. Finally, Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Newmark Group by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 319,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,089,000 after buying an additional 5,186 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.42% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NMRK shares. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Newmark Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Newmark Group in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock.

Newmark Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NMRK opened at $14.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.92 and a beta of 1.99. Newmark Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.44 and a fifty-two week high of $16.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.28.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $888.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $790.76 million. Newmark Group had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 20.74%. Newmark Group’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Newmark Group, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

Newmark Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. Newmark Group’s payout ratio is currently 34.29%.

About Newmark Group

Newmark Group, Inc provides commercial real estate services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers capital markets consisting of investment sales and commercial mortgage brokerage; landlord or agency representation leasing; valuation and advisory; property management; commercial real estate technology platform and capabilities; the United Kingdom business rates services; due diligence, consulting, and other advisory services; GSEs and the Federal Housing Administration lending services comprising multifamily lending and loan servicing; asset management; and flexible workspace solutions for owners.

