Handelsbanken Fonder AB Increases Stock Holdings in BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF – Free Report) by 16.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,958 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in BancFirst were worth $581,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BANF. State Street Corp lifted its stake in BancFirst by 12.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 872,101 shares of the bank’s stock worth $92,187,000 after acquiring an additional 96,483 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in BancFirst by 13.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 482,785 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,823,000 after acquiring an additional 58,016 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in BancFirst by 81.6% in the fourth quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 73,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,554,000 after acquiring an additional 32,800 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in BancFirst by 33.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 129,204 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,599,000 after buying an additional 32,636 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in BancFirst by 40.2% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 101,276 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,659,000 after buying an additional 29,050 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.72% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
BANF has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered BancFirst from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on BancFirst from $117.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th.
Insider Buying and Selling at BancFirst
In related news, Director F Ford Drummond sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.97, for a total value of $589,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $707,820. The trade was a 45.45 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William Scott Martin sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.13, for a total value of $1,191,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 214,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,553,265.87. This represents a 4.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,000 shares of company stock worth $3,500,350 in the last three months. 33.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
BancFirst Price Performance
NASDAQ BANF opened at $119.36 on Friday. BancFirst Co. has a one year low of $81.21 and a one year high of $132.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $118.50 and a 200 day moving average of $114.71. The company has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.
BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.07. BancFirst had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 23.52%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that BancFirst Co. will post 6.52 EPS for the current year.
BancFirst Profile
BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through BancFirst Metropolitan Banks, BancFirst Community Banks, Pegasus, Worthington, and Other Financial Services segments.
