Handelsbanken Fonder AB Increases Stock Position in Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN – Free Report) by 43.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,490 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Knowles were worth $628,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Knowles alerts:

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Knowles by 114.6% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,002 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Knowles during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of Knowles by 66.6% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,869 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,947 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Knowles by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 9,276 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the period. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in shares of Knowles during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.35% of the company’s stock.

Knowles Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of Knowles stock opened at $16.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Knowles Co. has a 1 year low of $15.00 and a 1 year high of $20.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.25 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.50.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Knowles ( NYSE:KN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). Knowles had a positive return on equity of 5.52% and a negative net margin of 34.66%. The company had revenue of $142.50 million for the quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Knowles from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 17th. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Knowles from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 14th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on KN

Knowles Profile

(Free Report)

Knowles Corporation offers capacitors, radio frequency (RF) filtering products, balanced armature speakers, micro-acoustic microphones, and audio solutions in Asia, the United States, Europe, other Americas, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Precision Devices (PD); Medtech & Specialty Audio (MSA); and Consumer MEMS Microphones (CMM).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Knowles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knowles and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.