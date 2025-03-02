Handelsbanken Fonder AB Invests $538,000 in UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $538,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Wasatch Advisors LP grew its position in UFP Technologies by 65.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 420,549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $133,188,000 after acquiring an additional 166,262 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp bought a new stake in UFP Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,395,000. Congress Asset Management Co. grew its position in UFP Technologies by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 281,325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,787,000 after acquiring an additional 35,022 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in UFP Technologies by 340.0% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 39,304 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,610,000 after acquiring an additional 30,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in UFP Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,791,000. 87.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered UFP Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd.

Shares of UFPT opened at $227.59 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.47 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.57. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $257.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $290.03. UFP Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $188.50 and a 52 week high of $366.41.

UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $144.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.67 million. UFP Technologies had a return on equity of 18.92% and a net margin of 11.74%.

UFP Technologies, Inc designs and manufactures solutions for medical devices, sterile packaging, and other highly engineered custom products. The company offers protective drapes for robotic surgery, single patient use surfaces, advanced wound care, infection prevention, disposables for surgical and endoscopic procedures, packaging for medical devices, orthopedic implants, biopharma drug manufacturing, and coils for catheters; and molded components for applications in acoustic insulation, interior trim, load floors, sunshades, SUV cargo cover handles, driveshaft damping, engine and manifold covers, quarter panels, and wheel liners.

