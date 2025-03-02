Handelsbanken Fonder AB Lowers Stock Position in Summit Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMT)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB reduced its stake in shares of Summit Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMT – Free Report) by 57.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,900 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Summit Therapeutics were worth $662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SMMT. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Summit Therapeutics by 45.0% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 4,851 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Summit Therapeutics by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 26,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 5,247 shares in the last quarter. World Equity Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Summit Therapeutics by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. World Equity Group Inc. now owns 14,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 2,063 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Summit Therapeutics by 60.9% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 58,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after buying an additional 22,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Summit Therapeutics by 2,767.4% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. 4.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on SMMT. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Summit Therapeutics in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities began coverage on Summit Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 4th. They issued a “market outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Summit Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Summit Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on Summit Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.63.

NASDAQ:SMMT opened at $20.69 on Friday. Summit Therapeutics Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.10 and a 1 year high of $33.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.31. The company has a market cap of $15.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.89 and a beta of -0.88.

Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $0.20 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Summit Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

Summit Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery, development, and commercialization of patient, physician, caregiver, and societal friendly medicinal therapies in the United States, and the United Kingdom. The company’s lead development candidate is Ivonescimab, a bispecific antibody for immunotherapy through blockade of PD-1 with the anti-angiogenesis; and anti-infectives portfolio includes SMT-738, a novel class of precision antibiotics for the treatment of multidrug resistant infections, which primarily includes carbapenem-resistant Enterobacteriaceae infections.

