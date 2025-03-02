Handelsbanken Fonder AB Purchases 2,000 Shares of AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in shares of AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC – Free Report) by 11.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,700 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in AtriCure were worth $602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get AtriCure alerts:

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in AtriCure by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,344,856 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $37,710,000 after purchasing an additional 63,002 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in AtriCure by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,152,628 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $32,326,000 after purchasing an additional 32,676 shares during the last quarter. Atom Investors LP bought a new position in AtriCure during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,741,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated bought a new stake in shares of AtriCure in the 4th quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its stake in shares of AtriCure by 31.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 500,649 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $14,038,000 after acquiring an additional 119,929 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.11% of the company’s stock.

AtriCure Stock Performance

Shares of ATRC stock opened at $38.74 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of -40.78 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.60. The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. AtriCure, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.94 and a 12 month high of $43.11.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ATRC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of AtriCure from $36.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of AtriCure in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of AtriCure from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of AtriCure from $40.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of AtriCure from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AtriCure has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.56.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AtriCure

AtriCure Company Profile

(Free Report)

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for surgical ablation of cardiac tissue, exclusion of the left atrial appendage, and temporarily blocking pain by ablating peripheral nerves to medical centers in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy Clamps, single-use disposable radio frequency products; multifunctional pens and linear ablation devices, such as the MAX Pen device that enables surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation, and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and the Coolrail device, which enables users to make longer linear lines of ablation.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AtriCure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AtriCure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.