Handelsbanken Fonder AB Purchases Shares of 16,700 Klaviyo, Inc. (NYSE:KVYO)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in Klaviyo, Inc. (NYSE:KVYO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 16,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $689,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new position in Klaviyo during the third quarter worth approximately $5,513,000. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Klaviyo in the third quarter valued at approximately $966,000. SpiderRock Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Klaviyo by 1,571.7% in the third quarter. SpiderRock Advisors LLC now owns 501,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,743,000 after buying an additional 471,500 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Klaviyo in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,113,000. Finally, Renaissance Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Klaviyo by 56.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC now owns 122,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,058,000 after buying an additional 44,245 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KVYO opened at $39.19 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.70 billion, a PE ratio of -217.72 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.41. Klaviyo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.26 and a 12 month high of $49.55.

Klaviyo ( NYSE:KVYO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $270.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.24 million. Klaviyo had a positive return on equity of 0.89% and a negative net margin of 4.92%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Klaviyo, Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, President Stephen Eric Rowland sold 4,536 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.04, for a total value of $181,621.44. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 260,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,426,536.12. This trade represents a 1.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Amanda Whalen sold 1,050 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.07, for a total value of $42,073.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 395,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,852,333.12. This trade represents a 0.26 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 114,536 shares of company stock worth $4,720,953 over the last three months. 53.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

KVYO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Klaviyo from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Klaviyo from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Barclays upped their price objective on Klaviyo from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Klaviyo in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Klaviyo from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Klaviyo currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.44.

Klaviyo, Inc, a technology company, provides a software-as-a-service platform in the United States, other Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Klaviyo, a cloud-native platform for data store, segmentation engine, campaigns and flows, and messaging infrastructure.

