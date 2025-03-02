Handelsbanken Fonder AB Raises Holdings in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM – Free Report) by 13.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,637 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Cal-Maine Foods were worth $683,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CALM. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 32.5% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 770 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Cal-Maine Foods by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,368 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Cal-Maine Foods by 350.5% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,437 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its position in Cal-Maine Foods by 59.8% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,681 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.67% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CALM shares. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $97.00 price target on shares of Cal-Maine Foods in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded Cal-Maine Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th.

Shares of CALM stock opened at $90.39 on Friday. Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.88 and a 52-week high of $116.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $103.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of 7.03 and a beta of -0.12.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 7th. The basic materials company reported $4.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.05 by $0.42. Cal-Maine Foods had a return on equity of 33.69% and a net margin of 20.39%. The company had revenue of $954.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $751.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. will post 15.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Letitia Callender Hughes sold 809 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.97, for a total transaction of $88,965.73. Following the sale, the director now owns 42,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,702,427.17. The trade was a 1.86 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 13.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, free-range, pasture-raised, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse Eggs, Sunups, Sunny Meadow, and 4Grain brand names.

