Handelsbanken Fonder AB Raises Holdings in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH – Free Report) by 15.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in NMI were worth $709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NMIH. Principal Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of NMI by 66.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of NMI by 38.3% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of NMI by 989.9% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 2,950 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. raised its position in shares of NMI by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 4,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, R Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of NMI in the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lowered NMI from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on NMI from $46.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on NMI from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised NMI from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on NMI from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NMI currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.29.

In other news, EVP Norman Peter Fitzgerald sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.88, for a total value of $717,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,470 shares in the company, valued at $1,344,423.60. This trade represents a 34.80 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Mohammad Nawaz Yousaf sold 1,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.44, for a total value of $38,381.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,744,285.92. This trade represents a 2.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

NMIH stock opened at $36.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 8.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day moving average of $36.78 and a 200 day moving average of $38.54. NMI Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.05 and a twelve month high of $42.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.07). NMI had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 55.32%. On average, research analysts forecast that NMI Holdings, Inc. will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NMI Holdings, Inc provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services, such as primary and pool insurance; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

