Handelsbanken Fonder AB Raises Position in IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,300 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences were worth $650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IDYA. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 800.0% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 23,050.0% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 67.2% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 29.1% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. 98.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:IDYA opened at $20.57 on Friday. IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.95 and a 12 month high of $47.72. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of -6.23 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.65.

IDEAYA Biosciences ( NASDAQ:IDYA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($1.49) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.82). The business had revenue of $7.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.00 million. Research analysts forecast that IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. will post -3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

IDYA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a report on Monday, January 13th. Leerink Partnrs lowered shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Leerink Partners downgraded shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $41.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.58.

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc, a synthetic lethality-focused precision medicine oncology company, discovers and develops targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics in the United States. The company's products in development include IDE196, a protein kinase C inhibitor that is in Phase 2/3 clinical trials for genetically defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations; IDE397, a methionine adenosyltransferase 2a inhibitor that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for patients with solid tumors having methylthioadenosine phosphorylase gene deletions, such as non-small cell lung, bladder, gastric, and esophageal cancers; IDE161, a poly ADP-ribose glycohydrolase inhibitor that is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat tumors with homologous recombination deficiency (HRD), and other genetic or molecular signatures; GSK101, a Pol Theta Helicase inhibitor that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of tumors with BRCA or other homologous recombination, and HRD mutations; and Werner Helicase inhibitors for tumors with high microsatellite instability.

