Handelsbanken Fonder AB Raises Stake in Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in shares of Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,657 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Kornit Digital were worth $546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Kornit Digital alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Kornit Digital by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,069 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V. increased its position in Kornit Digital by 8.8% during the third quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V. now owns 11,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Kornit Digital by 3.6% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 18,111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Kornit Digital by 130.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 11,544 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Point Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kornit Digital by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Trust Point Inc. now owns 19,694 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 1,826 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.76% of the company’s stock.

Kornit Digital Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:KRNT opened at $24.76 on Friday. Kornit Digital Ltd. has a twelve month low of $13.59 and a twelve month high of $34.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.16 and its 200 day moving average is $26.86. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of -70.74 and a beta of 2.02.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Kornit Digital ( NASDAQ:KRNT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.14). Kornit Digital had a negative return on equity of 1.51% and a negative net margin of 8.24%. Equities research analysts predict that Kornit Digital Ltd. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Kornit Digital from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Kornit Digital to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Kornit Digital from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Kornit Digital from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Kornit Digital

Kornit Digital Profile

(Free Report)

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. Its solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value-added services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kornit Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kornit Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.