Handelsbanken Fonder AB Raises Stake in Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA – Free Report) by 17.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,960 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 900 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Strategic Education were worth $557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Strategic Education alerts:

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Strategic Education by 76.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 399,144 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $36,941,000 after purchasing an additional 173,225 shares during the period. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Strategic Education during the 3rd quarter worth about $5,635,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Strategic Education by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 890,133 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $82,382,000 after acquiring an additional 50,980 shares in the last quarter. Lightrock Netherlands B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Strategic Education during the 4th quarter worth about $4,625,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Strategic Education by 334.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 37,961 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,513,000 after acquiring an additional 29,220 shares in the last quarter. 93.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Strategic Education Stock Performance

STRA stock opened at $80.53 on Friday. Strategic Education, Inc. has a 1 year low of $78.62 and a 1 year high of $123.62. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.75.

Strategic Education Announces Dividend

Strategic Education ( NASDAQ:STRA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The health services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.10). Strategic Education had a net margin of 10.44% and a return on equity of 7.61%. The business had revenue of $311.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.18 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Strategic Education, Inc. will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th. Strategic Education’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.39%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

STRA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barrington Research reduced their price objective on Strategic Education from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com raised Strategic Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Strategic Education has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.25.

View Our Latest Analysis on STRA

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Daniel Wayne Jackson sold 6,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.83, for a total transaction of $589,425.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,756 shares in the company, valued at $7,998,189.48. The trade was a 6.86 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Raymond Karl Mcdonnell sold 31,855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.83, for a total value of $3,116,374.65. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 140,281 shares in the company, valued at $13,723,690.23. This represents a 18.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Strategic Education Profile

(Free Report)

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides education services through campus-based and online post-secondary education, and programs to develop job-ready skills. The company operates through U.S. Higher Education, Australia/New Zealand, and Education Technology Services segments. It operates Strayer University that offers undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business, criminal justice, education, health services, information technology, and public administration at physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; non-degree web and mobile application development courses through Hackbright Academy and Devmountain; and MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Strategic Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strategic Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.