Handelsbanken Fonder AB Raises Stake in The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE – Free Report) by 25.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Buckle were worth $554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in Buckle by 5.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,338,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,849,000 after purchasing an additional 72,532 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Buckle by 4.1% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,216,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,509,000 after purchasing an additional 48,436 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Buckle by 4.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 799,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,142,000 after purchasing an additional 36,472 shares in the last quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Buckle by 43.3% in the third quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC now owns 365,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,049,000 after purchasing an additional 110,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Buckle by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 161,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,213,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BKE opened at $40.04 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.00 and its 200 day moving average is $45.94. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 1.14. The Buckle, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.87 and a 12-month high of $54.25.

The firm also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th were paid a dividend of $2.50 per share. This represents a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 15th. Buckle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.53%.

BKE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com cut Buckle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. UBS Group raised Buckle from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $31.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 12th.

In other news, CEO Dennis H. Nelson sold 20,453 shares of Buckle stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.86, for a total value of $835,709.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,678,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,578,402.50. The trade was a 1.20 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John P. Peetz sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.70, for a total value of $129,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,143,759.10. The trade was a 10.15 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 124,995 shares of company stock worth $6,103,061 in the last quarter. 39.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, Salvage, Red by BKE, Daytrip, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Sterling & Stitch, Reclaim, BKE Vintage, Nova Industries, J.B.

