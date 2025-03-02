Handelsbanken Fonder AB Raises Stake in Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV – Free Report) by 13.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 66,610 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,700 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Viavi Solutions were worth $673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 1.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,307,974 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $47,887,000 after acquiring an additional 54,633 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 7.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,194,959 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,819,000 after acquiring an additional 217,399 shares in the last quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA raised its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 17.1% in the third quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA now owns 1,705,653 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,385,000 after acquiring an additional 249,554 shares in the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 1,277,654 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,904,000 after acquiring an additional 161,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,075,675 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,864,000 after acquiring an additional 29,621 shares in the last quarter. 95.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Viavi Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Northland Securities restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective (up from $13.00) on shares of Viavi Solutions in a report on Friday, January 31st. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Viavi Solutions from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Viavi Solutions from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Viavi Solutions from $10.60 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.33.

In other news, SVP Luke M. Scrivanich sold 2,802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.43, for a total transaction of $29,224.86. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 54,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $568,612.31. The trade was a 4.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Masood Jabbar sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total value of $300,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 180,333 shares in the company, valued at $1,805,133.33. The trade was a 14.26 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VIAV stock opened at $11.18 on Friday. Viavi Solutions Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.60 and a fifty-two week high of $12.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.11 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 3.55. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.87.

Viavi Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government and avionics. It operates through the following segments: Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance.

