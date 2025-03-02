Handelsbanken Fonder AB Reduces Stake in Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB reduced its position in Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB – Free Report) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,343 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Spectrum Brands were worth $620,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spectrum Brands in the 4th quarter worth $562,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in shares of Spectrum Brands by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 23,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,965,000 after buying an additional 1,780 shares during the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Spectrum Brands by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 9,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spectrum Brands in the 4th quarter worth $237,000. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Spectrum Brands in the 4th quarter worth $865,000.

Spectrum Brands Price Performance

Shares of Spectrum Brands stock opened at $77.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $82.36 and its 200 day moving average is $88.31. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.20. Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $74.72 and a one year high of $96.74.

Spectrum Brands Dividend Announcement

Spectrum Brands ( NYSE:SPB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.11. Spectrum Brands had a return on equity of 6.44% and a net margin of 4.01%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. Spectrum Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.19%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SPB shares. UBS Group dropped their price target on Spectrum Brands from $114.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Spectrum Brands from $92.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Spectrum Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $102.00 in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Spectrum Brands from $114.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.43.

Spectrum Brands Profile

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products and home essentials company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific regions. It operates through three segments: Home and Personal Care; Global Pet Care; and Home and Garden. The Home and Personal Care segment provides home appliances under the Black & Decker, Russell Hobbs, George Foreman, PowerXL, Emeril Legasse, Copper Chef, Toastmaster, Juiceman, Farberware, and Breadman brands; and personal care products under the Remington brand.

