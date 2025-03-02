Handelsbanken Fonder AB Sells 3,500 Shares of Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB cut its position in shares of Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU – Free Report) by 14.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Clear Secure were worth $567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Clear Secure during the third quarter worth about $2,010,000. Foundry Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Clear Secure by 667.5% during the third quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 213,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,086,000 after buying an additional 185,957 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Clear Secure by 402.1% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 38,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,272,000 after buying an additional 30,733 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in Clear Secure during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,401,000. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its position in Clear Secure by 108.8% during the third quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 36,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 18,994 shares during the last quarter. 73.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

YOU has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Clear Secure from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Clear Secure in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Clear Secure in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price target (up from $24.00) on shares of Clear Secure in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.00.

Clear Secure Stock Up 5.1 %

YOU opened at $23.70 on Friday. Clear Secure, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.05 and a 12-month high of $38.88. The stock has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.56 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.84 and a 200-day moving average of $28.43.

Clear Secure Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Clear Secure’s payout ratio is 58.14%.

Clear Secure Profile

Clear Secure, Inc operates a secure identity platform under the CLEAR brand name primarily in the United States. Its secure identity platform is a multi-layered infrastructure consisting of front-end, including enrollment, verification, and linking, as well as back-end. The company also offers CLEAR Plus, a consumer aviation subscription service, which enables access to predictable entry lanes in airport security checkpoints, as well as access to broader network; and CLEAR mobile app, which is used to enroll new members and improve the experience for existing members.

