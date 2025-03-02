Handelsbanken Fonder AB Sells 800 Shares of Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lowered its position in Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR – Free Report) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Kymera Therapeutics were worth $664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 74.8% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in Kymera Therapeutics by 53.8% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new position in Kymera Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $95,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Kymera Therapeutics by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC bought a new position in Kymera Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $294,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:KYMR opened at $31.35 on Friday. Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.16 and a 52-week high of $53.27. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.40 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.74.

Kymera Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:KYMR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.12). Kymera Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 191.26% and a negative return on equity of 24.96%. The firm had revenue of $7.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.81 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

KYMR has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group lowered their target price on Kymera Therapeutics from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Kymera Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, December 2nd. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Kymera Therapeutics from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Kymera Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Finally, Leerink Partners reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.69.

In related news, insider Ellen Chiniara sold 3,129 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.75, for a total value of $130,635.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 54,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,288,985.50. This trade represents a 5.40 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 15.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis; STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases and fibrosis; and MDM2 program to treat hematological malignancies and solid tumors.

