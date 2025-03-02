Handelsbanken Fonder AB Sells 900 Shares of Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB trimmed its position in Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN – Free Report) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products were worth $591,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Reynolds Consumer Products by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 13,107,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,564,000 after buying an additional 182,353 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Reynolds Consumer Products by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 572,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,816,000 after buying an additional 6,065 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products in the 3rd quarter valued at $12,844,000. Olstein Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 43.3% in the 4th quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 237,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,397,000 after purchasing an additional 71,624 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,731,000. 26.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on REYN. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Reynolds Consumer Products from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Reynolds Consumer Products from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Reynolds Consumer Products from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Barclays cut their price target on Reynolds Consumer Products from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Reynolds Consumer Products from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.38.

Shares of Reynolds Consumer Products stock opened at $24.48 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.34. Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.61 and a 12 month high of $32.65. The company has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a PE ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.58. Reynolds Consumer Products had a return on equity of 17.14% and a net margin of 9.56%. On average, research analysts predict that Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. Reynolds Consumer Products’s dividend payout ratio is 54.76%.

In related news, Director Rolf Stangl acquired 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.89 per share, for a total transaction of $149,340.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 16,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $420,367.21. The trade was a 55.10 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces aluminum foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, butcher paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and EZ Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

