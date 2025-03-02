Handelsbanken Fonder AB Sells 9,500 Shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB cut its position in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Free Report) by 21.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 35,613 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 9,500 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Huntsman were worth $642,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Huntsman alerts:

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Huntsman by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,301,850 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $79,905,000 after acquiring an additional 70,382 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Huntsman by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 3,055,267 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $73,937,000 after acquiring an additional 31,883 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Huntsman by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,583,522 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $62,538,000 after acquiring an additional 40,330 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Huntsman by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,342,478 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,488,000 after acquiring an additional 124,841 shares during the period. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Huntsman during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,045,000. 84.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on HUN shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Huntsman from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Huntsman from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Huntsman from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Huntsman from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Huntsman from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.63.

Huntsman Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of HUN stock opened at $16.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.36 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.28 and a 200-day moving average of $19.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Huntsman Co. has a 1-year low of $15.67 and a 1-year high of $27.01.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Huntsman had a negative net margin of 3.13% and a negative return on equity of 0.39%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Huntsman Co. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Huntsman Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.92%. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio is currently -90.91%.

About Huntsman

(Free Report)

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells diversified organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, and Advanced Materials. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyether and polyester polyols, and thermoplastic polyurethane; and aniline, benzene, nitrobenzene and other co-products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntsman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntsman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.