Handelsbanken Fonder AB Takes $679,000 Position in Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 17,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $679,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 28,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics by 21.6% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics by 54.4% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Protagonist Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.63% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Dinesh V. Ph D. Patel sold 5,359 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.18, for a total transaction of $204,606.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 540,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,627,126.80. This trade represents a 0.98 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 5.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on PTGX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 24th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.44.

Shares of PTGX opened at $37.59 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 14.13 and a beta of 2.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.94 and its 200-day moving average is $41.81. Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.22 and a fifty-two week high of $48.89.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 21st. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $2.07. The company had revenue of $170.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.65 million. Protagonist Therapeutics had a net margin of 52.76% and a return on equity of 34.68%. Analysts predict that Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops peptide-based drugs for hematology and blood disorders, and inflammatory and immunomodulatory diseases. It is developing Rusfertide (PTG-300), an injectable hepcidin mimetic that completed phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of polycythemia vera and other blood disorders; and JNJ-2113, an orally delivered investigational drug to block biological pathways that completed phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment of moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis; and PN-943, an orally delivered, gut-restricted alpha 4 beta 7 specific integrin antagonist completed a phase 2 clinical trials in patients with moderate to severe ulcerative colitis.

