Handelsbanken Fonder AB Takes Position in The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWIN)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWIN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 14,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $570,000.

Get The Baldwin Insurance Group alerts:

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BWIN. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in The Baldwin Insurance Group during the fourth quarter worth $1,909,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Baldwin Insurance Group during the fourth quarter worth $16,146,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new stake in The Baldwin Insurance Group during the fourth quarter worth $9,323,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Baldwin Insurance Group during the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in The Baldwin Insurance Group during the fourth quarter worth $397,000. 77.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BWIN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group from $46.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.50.

Insider Activity

In other news, General Counsel Seth Bala Cohen sold 12,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.54, for a total value of $510,651.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 8,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $366,092.02. This trade represents a 58.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Elizabeth Krystyn sold 191,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.18, for a total transaction of $8,643,250.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,507,512.60. This trade represents a 45.13 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 291,906 shares of company stock worth $12,955,475 over the last three months. Insiders own 20.14% of the company’s stock.

The Baldwin Insurance Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BWIN opened at $41.14 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.08 and a 52 week high of $55.82.

The Baldwin Insurance Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc operates as an independent insurance distribution firm that delivers insurance and risk management solutions in the United States. It operates through three segments: Insurance Advisory Solutions; Underwriting, Capacity & Technology Solutions; and Mainstreet Insurance Solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for The Baldwin Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Baldwin Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.