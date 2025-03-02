Handelsbanken Fonder AB Trims Position in Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lessened its stake in shares of Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,900 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Griffon were worth $634,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Grove Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Griffon during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in Griffon during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Quarry LP grew its holdings in Griffon by 86.9% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,452 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in Griffon by 43.1% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,729 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Griffon by 70.8% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,880 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

In other Griffon news, CAO W. Christopher Durborow sold 5,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.38, for a total transaction of $415,564.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 44,306 shares in the company, valued at $3,561,316.28. This represents a 10.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Cheryl L. Turnbull sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.80, for a total value of $242,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 30,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,482,984. This trade represents a 8.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Griffon stock opened at $72.25 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $74.92 and a 200 day moving average of $71.86. Griffon Co. has a 12 month low of $55.01 and a 12 month high of $86.73. The firm has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 14.75 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.44.

Griffon (NYSE:GFF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The conglomerate reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.11. Griffon had a return on equity of 120.61% and a net margin of 9.13%. On average, research analysts expect that Griffon Co. will post 5.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Griffon announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, November 13th that authorizes the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the conglomerate to purchase up to 10.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 25th. Griffon’s payout ratio is presently 14.69%.

Several research firms have issued reports on GFF. StockNews.com lowered Griffon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective (up previously from $92.00) on shares of Griffon in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Stephens upped their price objective on Griffon from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Loop Capital raised Griffon to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Griffon from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Griffon currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.75.

Griffon Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer and professional, and home and building products in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Home and Building Products, and Consumer and Professional Products. The Home and Building Products segment manufactures and markets residential and commercial sectional garage doors, rolling steel service doors, fire doors, shutters, steel security grilles, and room dividers for the use in commercial construction and repair, and home remodeling applications.

