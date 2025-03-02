Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) Stock Holdings Raised by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Free Report) by 43.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 23,598 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 7,175 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HBI. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Hanesbrands by 1.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,914,447 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $58,183,000 after buying an additional 89,367 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,199,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Hanesbrands by 0.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,382,574 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $32,212,000 after purchasing an additional 11,074 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Hanesbrands by 484.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,143,791 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $15,757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,776,690 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Hanesbrands by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,720,247 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $14,003,000 after purchasing an additional 53,995 shares during the last quarter. 80.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on HBI shares. UBS Group upgraded shares of Hanesbrands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $7.00 target price (down previously from $8.00) on shares of Hanesbrands in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Hanesbrands from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.10.

In related news, Director Robert F. Moran acquired 74,850 shares of Hanesbrands stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.01 per share, with a total value of $449,848.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 216,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,300,401.73. This trade represents a 52.89 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HBI opened at $6.01 on Friday. Hanesbrands Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.40 and a fifty-two week high of $9.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.28. The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of -6.53 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.47.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The textile maker reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. Hanesbrands had a positive return on equity of 108.01% and a negative net margin of 8.06%. The business had revenue of $888.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $899.30 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of range of innerwear apparels for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, the Asia pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

