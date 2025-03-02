Head-To-Head Survey: Trevali Mining (OTCMKTS:TREVF) vs. Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF)

Trevali Mining (OTCMKTS:TREVF – Get Free Report) and Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Get Trevali Mining alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Trevali Mining and Cleveland-Cliffs’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trevali Mining -6.08% -0.96% -0.41% Cleveland-Cliffs -2.31% -0.59% -0.26%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Trevali Mining and Cleveland-Cliffs, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Trevali Mining 0 0 0 0 0.00 Cleveland-Cliffs 1 4 4 1 2.50

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Cleveland-Cliffs has a consensus price target of $16.54, suggesting a potential upside of 52.84%. Given Cleveland-Cliffs’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Cleveland-Cliffs is more favorable than Trevali Mining.

67.7% of Cleveland-Cliffs shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.8% of Cleveland-Cliffs shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Trevali Mining has a beta of 2.53, suggesting that its stock price is 153% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cleveland-Cliffs has a beta of 1.96, suggesting that its stock price is 96% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Trevali Mining and Cleveland-Cliffs”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Trevali Mining $288.09 million 0.00 $26.02 million ($0.15) N/A Cleveland-Cliffs $19.19 billion 0.28 $399.00 million ($1.58) -6.85

Cleveland-Cliffs has higher revenue and earnings than Trevali Mining. Cleveland-Cliffs is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Trevali Mining, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Cleveland-Cliffs beats Trevali Mining on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Trevali Mining

(Get Free Report)

Trevali Mining Corporation, a base-metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development of, and production from mineral properties. It primarily explores for zinc, lead, silver, copper, and gold deposits. The company's operational assets include the 90%-owned Perkoa Mine in Burkina Faso; 90%-owned Rosh Pinah Mine in Namibia; and Caribou Mine in northern New Brunswick, Canada. It also holds interests in the Halfmile, Stratmat, and Restigouche properties situated in New Brunswick, Canada; Gergarub project in Namibia; and Ruttan Mine located in northern Manitoba, Canada. In addition, the company has an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Heath Steele deposit located in New Brunswick, Canada. Trevali Mining Corporation was formerly known as Trevali Resources Corp. and changed its name to Trevali Mining Corporation in April 2011. The company was incorporated in 1964 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Cleveland-Cliffs

(Get Free Report)

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc. and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. in August 2017. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. was founded in 1847 and is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio.

Receive News & Ratings for Trevali Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trevali Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.