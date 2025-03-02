HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI) Stake Increased by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI – Free Report) by 12.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,926 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in HNI were worth $550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HNI by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,501 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC grew its position in shares of HNI by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 7,942 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of HNI by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 27,168 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its stake in shares of HNI by 2.1% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 13,987 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $753,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of HNI by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 23,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. 75.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:HNI opened at $46.43 on Friday. HNI Co. has a 1 year low of $40.94 and a 1 year high of $58.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.28 and a 200-day moving average of $51.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.90.

HNI ( NYSE:HNI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The business services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $642.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $657.03 million. HNI had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 18.27%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that HNI Co. will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. HNI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.67%.

In related news, Director Larry B. Porcellato sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.95, for a total value of $113,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 37,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,157,266. The trade was a 5.02 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian Scott Smith sold 556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.90, for a total transaction of $27,744.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,394 shares in the company, valued at $718,260.60. This represents a 3.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.36% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of HNI from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st.

HNI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture, sale, and marketing of workplace furnishings and residential building products primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Workplace Furnishings and Residential Building Products. The Workplace Furnishings segment offers a range of commercial and home office furniture, including panel-based and freestanding furniture systems, seating, storage, benching, tables, architectural products, and ancillary and hospitality products, as well as social collaborative items under the HON, Allsteel, Beyond, Gunlocke, HBF, HBF Textiles, HNI India, Kimball, National, Etc., Interwoven, David Edward, Kimball Hospitality, and D'style brands.

