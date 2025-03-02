ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI) Shares Bought by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in shares of ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,222 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in ICF International were worth $623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICFI. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in ICF International by 13.1% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 502 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in ICF International by 0.8% during the third quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,255 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,377,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in ICF International by 17.4% during the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 15,994 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,668,000 after acquiring an additional 2,368 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in ICF International during the third quarter worth $852,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in ICF International by 94.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 17,631 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,941,000 after acquiring an additional 8,548 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

ICFI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial cut their target price on ICF International from $180.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. D. Boral Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $174.00 price objective on shares of ICF International in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Sidoti raised ICF International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. StockNews.com cut ICF International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective (down from $200.00) on shares of ICF International in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.60.

NASDAQ:ICFI opened at $79.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $116.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.44. ICF International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $77.02 and a 12-month high of $179.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 28th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 28th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. ICF International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.61%.

ICF International, Inc provides management, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services to government and commercial clients in the United States and internationally. The company researches critical policy, industry, stakeholder issues, trends, and behaviors; measures and evaluates results and their impact; and provides strategic planning and advisory services to its clients on how to navigate societal, business, market, business, communication, and technology challenges.

