Ieq Capital LLC Acquires 1,035 Shares of Franklin FTSE South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:FLKR)

Ieq Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Franklin FTSE South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:FLKR – Free Report) by 10.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,359 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Franklin FTSE South Korea ETF were worth $198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC grew its position in Franklin FTSE South Korea ETF by 49.6% in the third quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC now owns 512,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,873,000 after acquiring an additional 170,155 shares in the last quarter. Marotta Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin FTSE South Korea ETF by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 142,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,489,000 after purchasing an additional 25,761 shares in the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Franklin FTSE South Korea ETF by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 99,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,101,000 after purchasing an additional 17,264 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Franklin FTSE South Korea ETF by 728,415.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 94,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,008,000 after buying an additional 94,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franklin FTSE South Korea ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,455,000.

Franklin FTSE South Korea ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:FLKR opened at $18.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $240.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.68 and a 200 day moving average of $19.70. Franklin FTSE South Korea ETF has a 1-year low of $17.35 and a 1-year high of $23.70.

About Franklin FTSE South Korea ETF

The Franklin FTSE South Korea ETF (FLKR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE South Korea RIC Capped index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap South Korean companies. FLKR was launched on Nov 2, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

