Ieq Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 12,490 Stellantis (NYSE:STLA)

Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in Stellantis (NYSE:STLA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 12,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Stellantis during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stellantis during the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its holdings in shares of Stellantis by 67.0% in the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 3,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,489 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in Stellantis by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,211 shares during the period. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division increased its holdings in Stellantis by 160.0% during the fourth quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. 59.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Stellantis in a report on Monday, November 11th. They issued an “inline” rating on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.34.

Stellantis Stock Performance

NYSE STLA opened at $12.72 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Stellantis has a 1 year low of $12.12 and a 1 year high of $29.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.44 billion, a PE ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.58.

About Stellantis

Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, metallurgical products, mobility services, and production systems worldwide. It provides luxury and premium vehicles; sport utility vehicles; American and European brand vehicles; and parts and services, as well as retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.

Featured Articles

