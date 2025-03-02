Ieq Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 15,110 Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR)

Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 15,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OSCR. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of Oscar Health by 56.1% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 7,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 2,555 shares during the last quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Oscar Health during the fourth quarter valued at $100,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Oscar Health in the fourth quarter valued at $138,000. SMART Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oscar Health in the 4th quarter worth about $180,000. Finally, Tempus Wealth Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oscar Health in the 4th quarter worth about $181,000. 75.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Oscar Health from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $13.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Oscar Health in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.56.

In other Oscar Health news, CFO Richard Scott Blackley sold 25,279 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.08, for a total transaction of $457,044.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 881,841 shares in the company, valued at $15,943,685.28. This represents a 2.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Mario Schlosser sold 6,516 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.08, for a total value of $117,809.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 81,962 shares in the company, valued at $1,481,872.96. This trade represents a 7.36 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 78,610 shares of company stock valued at $1,421,269 over the last three months. 25.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE OSCR opened at $14.59 on Friday. Oscar Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.43 and a 52-week high of $23.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -728.89 and a beta of 1.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.07). Oscar Health had a return on equity of 2.28% and a net margin of 0.28%. Sell-side analysts expect that Oscar Health, Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Oscar Health, Inc operates as a health insurance in the United States. The company offers health plans in individual and small group markets, as well as +Oscar, a technology driven platform that help providers and payors directly enable their shift to value-based care. It also provides reinsurance products.

