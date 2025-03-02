Ieq Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 40,532 James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR)

Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 40,532 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $197,000. Ieq Capital LLC owned approximately 0.11% of James River Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JRVR. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in James River Group during the third quarter worth approximately $320,000. RBF Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of James River Group by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 1,073,828 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,733,000 after acquiring an additional 42,946 shares during the last quarter. BBR Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of James River Group during the 3rd quarter worth $219,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its holdings in shares of James River Group by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 140,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $878,000 after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of James River Group by 288.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 43,940 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 32,621 shares during the last quarter. 95.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of James River Group from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, James River Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.40.

NASDAQ JRVR opened at $4.95 on Friday. James River Group Holdings, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $4.35 and a 12 month high of $11.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $187.25 million, a P/E ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 0.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. James River Group’s payout ratio is currently -0.99%.

James River Group Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance services. It operates through Excess and Surplus Lines, and Specialty Admitted Insurance segments. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment underwrites liability and property insurance in the United States Puerto Rice, and the United States Virgin Islands.

