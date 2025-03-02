Ieq Capital LLC Boosts Position in Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE)

Ieq Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE – Free Report) by 36.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,018 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,982 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Green Plains were worth $142,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Green Plains by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 62,254 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $843,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Future Fund LLC lifted its holdings in Green Plains by 15.6% in the third quarter. Future Fund LLC now owns 69,707 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $944,000 after buying an additional 9,410 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in Green Plains during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Green Plains during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Green Plains by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,150,738 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $15,581,000 after acquiring an additional 159,147 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:GPRE opened at $5.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market cap of $379.96 million, a P/E ratio of -4.32 and a beta of 1.44. Green Plains Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.62 and a fifty-two week high of $24.04. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.89.

Green Plains ( NASDAQ:GPRE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.64). Green Plains had a negative return on equity of 11.88% and a negative net margin of 3.36%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Green Plains Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GPRE has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Green Plains from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Green Plains from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target (down from $18.00) on shares of Green Plains in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Stephens raised shares of Green Plains to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.56.

Green Plains Inc produces low-carbon fuels in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces ethanol, distillers grains, and ultra-high protein and renewable corn oil.

