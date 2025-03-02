Ieq Capital LLC Buys 301 Shares of Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT)

Ieq Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,621 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Chunghwa Telecom were worth $212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 40.5% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 919 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chunghwa Telecom in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 71.4% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,085 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Chunghwa Telecom during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its holdings in Chunghwa Telecom by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 4,065 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 961 shares during the period. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Chunghwa Telecom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th.

CHT opened at $38.84 on Friday. Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. has a twelve month low of $35.92 and a twelve month high of $40.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.34. The stock has a market cap of $30.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.07, a PEG ratio of 21.42 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter. Chunghwa Telecom had a return on equity of 9.53% and a net margin of 16.18%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Chunghwa Telecom Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunication services in Taiwan and internationally. It operates through Consumer Business, Enterprise Business, International Business, and Others segments. The company offers local, domestic long distance, and international long distance fixed-line telephone services; mobile services such as prepaid and postpaid plans; broadband plans; and internet and data services.

