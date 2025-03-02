Ieq Capital LLC Buys New Position in Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY)

Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 25,829 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,000.

Get Berry alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Berry by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,001,229 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $15,426,000 after acquiring an additional 25,108 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Berry by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,729,339 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $11,682,000 after purchasing an additional 35,728 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Berry by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,903,951 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $9,788,000 after buying an additional 176,280 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Berry by 6.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,452,032 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,463,000 after buying an additional 91,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Berry by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 407,832 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,684,000 after buying an additional 19,820 shares during the period. 94.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Berry from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 18th.

Berry Price Performance

BRY opened at $4.07 on Friday. Berry Co. has a 12-month low of $3.72 and a 12-month high of $8.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $313.14 million, a P/E ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.40 and a 200-day moving average of $4.83.

Berry Company Profile

(Free Report)

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Berry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.