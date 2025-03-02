Ieq Capital LLC Buys New Position in Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE)

Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 32,556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $186,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Coeur Mining by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 31,574 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 315,190 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,803,000 after buying an additional 2,323 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Coeur Mining by 139.8% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,761 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 3,359 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 625,026 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,575,000 after buying an additional 5,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of Coeur Mining by 45.4% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 18,919 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 5,908 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.01% of the company’s stock.

Coeur Mining Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE:CDE opened at $5.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Coeur Mining, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.74 and a 12-month high of $7.72. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.39. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 42.84 and a beta of 1.59.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Coeur Mining ( NYSE:CDE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.11. The firm had revenue of $305.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $314.32 million. Coeur Mining had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 6.59%. As a group, analysts forecast that Coeur Mining, Inc. will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

CDE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Coeur Mining from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Roth Mkm decreased their target price on Coeur Mining from $8.50 to $8.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Coeur Mining in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Coeur Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Cormark raised shares of Coeur Mining to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.31.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Thomas S. Whelan purchased 10,000 shares of Coeur Mining stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.25 per share, for a total transaction of $52,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 668,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,509,362.50. This trade represents a 1.52 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Coeur Mining Profile

(Free Report)

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It markets and sells its concentrates to third-party customers, smelters, under off-take agreements. The company was formerly known as Coeur d'Alene Mines Corporation and changed its name to Coeur Mining, Inc in May 2013.

