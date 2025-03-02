Ieq Capital LLC Cuts Holdings in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Ieq Capital LLC decreased its position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) by 63.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,932 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,358 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SJM. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 2,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Code Waechter LLC raised its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Code Waechter LLC now owns 5,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 24th. TD Cowen cut shares of J. M. Smucker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $121.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Barclays dropped their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $126.00 to $123.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on J. M. Smucker from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, J. M. Smucker presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.63.

J. M. Smucker Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSE:SJM opened at $110.69 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.27. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 1 year low of $98.77 and a 1 year high of $127.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $106.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.16.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 14.35% and a net margin of 5.96%. As a group, analysts expect that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.88 EPS for the current year.

J. M. Smucker Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -179.25%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Tucker H. Marshall sold 994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total value of $112,322.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,116,942. This represents a 5.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

J. M. Smucker Profile

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

