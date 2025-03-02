Ieq Capital LLC Decreases Position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Ieq Capital LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 59.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,109 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,660 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the third quarter valued at $876,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 2,938.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,600,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,547,579 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $229,000. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 152.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 14,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,682,000 after purchasing an additional 8,907 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Extended Market ETF stock opened at $187.83 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.47 and a beta of 1.22. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 12-month low of $159.39 and a 12-month high of $207.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $195.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $190.02.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

