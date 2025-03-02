Ieq Capital LLC Has $226,000 Holdings in Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG)

Ieq Capital LLC reduced its position in Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG – Free Report) by 41.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,222 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,593 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Rogers were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Rogers alerts:

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning boosted its stake in Rogers by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,531 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Rogers during the third quarter worth $388,000. KBC Group NV raised its position in Rogers by 54.5% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 669 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in Rogers by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 543,946 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $61,471,000 after acquiring an additional 3,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuance Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Rogers by 70.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 639,936 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $72,319,000 after acquiring an additional 263,898 shares during the last quarter. 96.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rogers Price Performance

ROG opened at $79.81 on Friday. Rogers Co. has a fifty-two week low of $79.45 and a fifty-two week high of $134.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $94.17 and its 200 day moving average is $100.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.60 and a beta of 0.51.

Rogers Profile

Rogers ( NYSE:ROG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The electronics maker reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.03. Rogers had a return on equity of 3.98% and a net margin of 3.14%. The company had revenue of $192.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Rogers Co. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

(Free Report)

Rogers Corporation engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates through Advanced Electronics Solutions (AES), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), and Other segments. The AES segment offers circuit materials, ceramic substrate materials, busbars, and cooling solutions for applications in electric and hybrid electric vehicles (EV/HEV), wireless infrastructure, automotive, renewable energy, aerospace and defense, mass transit, industrial, connected devices, and wired infrastructure.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.