Ieq Capital LLC Invests $111,000 in Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB)

Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 33,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Eventbrite by 327.3% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 26,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 19,919 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Eventbrite by 54.8% during the third quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 23,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 8,307 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Eventbrite by 68.3% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 33,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 13,483 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Eventbrite by 46.0% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 476,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 149,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eventbrite during the 3rd quarter valued at about $70,000. 91.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on EB shares. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $3.50 target price (down previously from $5.00) on shares of Eventbrite in a research note on Friday. BWS Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Eventbrite in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.40.

Shares of Eventbrite stock opened at $2.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Eventbrite, Inc. has a one year low of $2.22 and a one year high of $6.01. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $234.45 million, a P/E ratio of -26.89 and a beta of 2.26.

In other news, COO Charles Baker sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.55, for a total transaction of $71,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 617,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,192,078.85. This represents a 3.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 21.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Eventbrite, Inc operates a two-sided marketplace that provides self-service ticketing and marketing tools for event creators in the United States and internationally. Its platform integrates components needed to plan, promote, and produce live events that allow creators to reduce friction and costs, enhance reach, and drive ticket sales.

