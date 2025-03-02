Ieq Capital LLC Invests $201,000 in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FOXA. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in FOX by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 23,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $991,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of FOX by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 10,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC grew its position in FOX by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 5,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group increased its stake in FOX by 142.5% during the fourth quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the period. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in FOX by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Moffett Nathanson cut FOX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $60.00 price target on shares of FOX and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of FOX from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of FOX from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on FOX from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.19.

FOX Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FOXA opened at $57.60 on Friday. Fox Co. has a 12 month low of $28.28 and a 12 month high of $58.38. The firm has a market cap of $26.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.14.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.34. FOX had a net margin of 14.39% and a return on equity of 18.50%. The business had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. FOX’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fox Co. will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FOX Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. FOX’s payout ratio is currently 11.56%.

Insider Activity

In other FOX news, insider Adam G. Ciongoli sold 1,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.13, for a total transaction of $69,178.14. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,618,324.61. This represents a 4.10 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 58,000 shares of FOX stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.17, for a total transaction of $3,083,860.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,200,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,849,832.54. This represents a 4.61 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 21.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About FOX

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through four segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, Credible, and The FOX Studio Lot. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

