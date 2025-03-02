Ieq Capital LLC Invests $208,000 in NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:NWE)

Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:NWE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 3,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its stake in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group by 1,218.2% in the 3rd quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 60,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,488,000 after purchasing an additional 56,330 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $631,000. Systematic Financial Management LP grew its holdings in NorthWestern Energy Group by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,070,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,250,000 after purchasing an additional 113,265 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in NorthWestern Energy Group in the 4th quarter worth about $401,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in NorthWestern Energy Group by 5,622.1% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 9,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 9,670 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NWE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised NorthWestern Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of NorthWestern Energy Group from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of NorthWestern Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.25.

NorthWestern Energy Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NWE opened at $55.93 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $53.49 and a 200 day moving average of $54.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.48. NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.22 and a 52 week high of $57.49.

NorthWestern Energy Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This is a boost from NorthWestern Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. NorthWestern Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is 72.33%.

Insider Activity at NorthWestern Energy Group

In other NorthWestern Energy Group news, Director Britt E. Ide sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.57, for a total value of $37,499.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,888 shares in the company, valued at $583,270.16. This trade represents a 6.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Anthony Thomas Clark sold 7,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.95, for a total value of $384,430.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $873,591.20. This represents a 30.56 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,802 shares of company stock valued at $460,062 over the last quarter. 0.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NorthWestern Energy Group Company Profile

NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and various industrial customers. It generates, purchases, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

