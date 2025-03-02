Ieq Capital LLC Invests $219,000 in OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN)

Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 11,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of OneSpan during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of OneSpan in the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in OneSpan in the third quarter worth $65,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in OneSpan during the third quarter worth $158,000. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in OneSpan in the 3rd quarter valued at $173,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ OSPN opened at $16.04 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.25. OneSpan Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.22 and a 52-week high of $20.36. The stock has a market cap of $609.38 million, a PE ratio of 21.68 and a beta of 0.77.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st. OneSpan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.10%.

In other OneSpan news, Director Michael J. Mcconnell sold 53,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total value of $981,030.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $385,914.99. The trade was a 71.77 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of OneSpan from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of OneSpan from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.63.

OneSpan Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets digital solutions for identity, authentication, and secure digital agreements worldwide. The company offers OneSpan Sign, a range of e-signature requirements for occasional agreement to processing tens of thousands of transactions; OneSpan Cloud Authentication, a cloud-based multifactor authentication solution that supports a range of authentication options, including biometrics, push notification, and visual cryptograms for transaction data security, SMS, and hardware authenticators; and OneSpan Identity Verification, which enables banks and financial institutions identity verification services.

