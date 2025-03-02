Ieq Capital LLC Invests $221,000 in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX)

Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 29,436 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCRX. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 21.5% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 7,483 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 80.1% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 10,198 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 4,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $82,000. 85.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BCRX has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays lifted their target price on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $11.00 target price (up previously from $10.00) on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.57.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of BCRX stock opened at $8.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of -14.11 and a beta of 1.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.11 and a 200-day moving average of $7.86. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $4.03 and a one year high of $9.50.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $131.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.64 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops oral small-molecule and protein therapeutics to treat rare diseases. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and ORLADEYO, an oral serine protease inhibitor to treat hereditary angioedema.

