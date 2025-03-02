Ieq Capital LLC Invests $85,000 in 8×8, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGHT)

Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in 8×8, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGHT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 31,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000.

Get 8X8 alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EGHT. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 8X8 in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in 8X8 during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in 8X8 during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in 8X8 during the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its position in 8X8 by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 38,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 5,453 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at 8X8

In related news, insider Laurence Denny sold 10,000 shares of 8X8 stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total value of $30,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 233,791 shares in the company, valued at $701,373. The trade was a 4.10 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 12,980 shares of company stock worth $38,817 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

8X8 Price Performance

Shares of 8X8 stock opened at $2.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. 8×8, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.51 and a twelve month high of $3.52. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.46. The firm has a market cap of $329.24 million, a PE ratio of -6.94, a P/E/G ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 1.66.

8X8 (NASDAQ:EGHT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. 8X8 had a negative return on equity of 1.45% and a negative net margin of 6.33%. Sell-side analysts predict that 8×8, Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho cut 8X8 from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $2.75 to $2.50 in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on 8X8 from $2.00 to $2.60 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of 8X8 in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on 8X8 from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on 8X8 from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.99.

Check Out Our Latest Report on EGHT

8X8 Company Profile

(Free Report)

8×8, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise communication solutions. It offers solutions to the business services, education, financial services, government, healthcare, and manufacturing industries. The company was founded in February 1987 and is headquartered in Campbell, CA.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EGHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 8×8, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGHT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for 8X8 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 8X8 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.