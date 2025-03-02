Ieq Capital LLC Invests $93,000 in National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI)

Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 14,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $93,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NCMI. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in National CineMedia by 240.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 721,697 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,088,000 after buying an additional 509,756 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its stake in National CineMedia by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 6,936,947 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,905,000 after buying an additional 365,360 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in National CineMedia by 124.9% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 469,338 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,309,000 after buying an additional 260,689 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in National CineMedia by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,157,488 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,160,000 after purchasing an additional 222,498 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in National CineMedia by 98.0% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 153,492 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 75,978 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.49% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Maria Vg Woods sold 23,742 shares of National CineMedia stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.51, for a total value of $154,560.42. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $436,085.37. The trade was a 26.17 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of National CineMedia stock opened at $6.69 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $634.98 million, a P/E ratio of -26.76 and a beta of 2.06. National CineMedia, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.70 and a 52 week high of $7.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.81.

A number of research firms have commented on NCMI. StockNews.com raised shares of National CineMedia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Barrington Research lifted their target price on shares of National CineMedia from $7.50 to $8.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $7.50 target price (up from $6.00) on shares of National CineMedia in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, National CineMedia presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.06.

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates cinema advertising network in North America. It engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

