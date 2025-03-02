Ieq Capital LLC Invests $99,000 in Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC)

Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 14,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $99,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ready Capital by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 816,942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,572,000 after purchasing an additional 24,406 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Ready Capital by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 503,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,434,000 after purchasing an additional 5,616 shares in the last quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ready Capital by 233.8% in the 4th quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC now owns 59,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 41,944 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Ready Capital by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,540,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,508,000 after acquiring an additional 174,725 shares during the period. Finally, Avion Wealth bought a new stake in shares of Ready Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors own 55.87% of the company’s stock.

RC opened at $6.95 on Friday. Ready Capital Co. has a 52 week low of $6.39 and a 52 week high of $9.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.29. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.92 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.40%. Ready Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -142.86%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Ready Capital from $10.50 to $9.50 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of Ready Capital from $6.75 to $6.25 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Ready Capital from $8.50 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price target (down previously from $12.00) on shares of Ready Capital in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ready Capital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.61.

Ready Capital Corporation operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. It operates through two segments: LMM Commercial Real Estate and Small Business Lending. The company originates, acquires, finances, and services lower-to-middle-market (LLM) commercial real estate loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, residential mortgage loans, construction loans, and mortgage-backed securities collateralized primarily by LLM loans, or other real estate-related investments.

