Ieq Capital LLC Lowers Holdings in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Ieq Capital LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Free Report) by 64.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,997 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Lincoln National alerts:

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Lincoln National by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 45,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,440,000 after acquiring an additional 1,521 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Lincoln National during the 4th quarter worth about $295,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Lincoln National by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 2,015 shares in the last quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 6,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Lincoln National by 53.9% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 152,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,846,000 after buying an additional 53,300 shares in the last quarter. 72.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lincoln National Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of NYSE LNC opened at $39.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Lincoln National Co. has a 52-week low of $25.60 and a 52-week high of $39.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.25. The stock has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a PE ratio of 2.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.79.

Lincoln National Dividend Announcement

Lincoln National ( NYSE:LNC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.04. Lincoln National had a net margin of 17.76% and a return on equity of 18.47%. Equities research analysts forecast that Lincoln National Co. will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 10th. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.79%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. TD Cowen increased their target price on Lincoln National from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Lincoln National from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Lincoln National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.40.

Read Our Latest Analysis on LNC

Lincoln National Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Annuities, Group Protection, and Retirement Plan Services. The Life Insurance segment provides life insurance products, including term insurance, universal life insurance (UL), indexed universal life insurance, variable universal life insurance (VUL), linked-benefit UL and VUL products, and critical illness and long-term care riders.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.