Ieq Capital LLC Makes New $161,000 Investment in Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC)

Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 13,262 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Ardmore Shipping by 261.1% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,116 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Ardmore Shipping in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 2,906.0% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,006 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 2,906 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 829.0% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,558 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 3,175 shares during the period. Finally, Drive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ardmore Shipping in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.22% of the company’s stock.

Ardmore Shipping Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ASC opened at $9.06 on Friday. Ardmore Shipping Co. has a 12 month low of $9.01 and a 12 month high of $23.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $378.88 million, a P/E ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.24 and a quick ratio of 3.86. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.03.

Ardmore Shipping Cuts Dividend

Ardmore Shipping ( NYSE:ASC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The shipping company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.08). Ardmore Shipping had a return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 32.78%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ardmore Shipping Co. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Ardmore Shipping’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.46%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ASC shares. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Ardmore Shipping in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Ardmore Shipping from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.00.

Ardmore Shipping Company Profile

Ardmore Shipping Corporation engages in the seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. The company's fleet consists of 22 owned vessels including 21 Eco-design and 1 Eco-mod vessel, and four chartered-in vessels. It serves oil majors, oil companies, oil and chemical traders, chemical companies, and pooling service providers.

Featured Articles

